$50K reward for tips leading to arrest in Southfield mail carrier robbery

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of two men wanted in connection with robbing a mail carrier Tuesday in Southfield.

The incident was reported around 12:13 p.m. near the entrance of the Wakefield apartments on Tiffany Drive, officials said in a statement.

The suspects were armed with a AK-47 pistol, sometimes known as a Draco, then fled on foot through the complex, according to the notice.

They are described as males in their late teens, around 5-foot-8, with slim builds, last seen wearing ski masks and hooded sweatshirts.

Investigators on Wednesday also released images of a newer model Mercedes-Benz sedan seen in the area of the robbery. It is possibly a silver or gray S 580 with a moon roof.Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1 (877) 876-2455.