Man charged in threat against Madison Heights business

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with threatening to shoot up a Madison Heights business last weekend, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jimmie Lee Lickman was arraigned Tuesday through 43rd District Court on a charge of making a threat of terrorism, a felony. Bond was set at $50,000.

Lickman was arrested Saturday. While at a Troy business that afternoon, he "allegedly made threatening suicidal and homicidal statements involving a Micro Center store in Madison Heights," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Officers spoke with managers, who decided to close the business for the day.

"Threats of violence disrupt life and the sense of safety of entire communities. I commend the individual who alerted authorities in this instance," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. "My office takes these threat seriously and will work to hold this person accountable."

Lickman remained in the Oakland County Jail on Wednesday night.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. July 26.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.