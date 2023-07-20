Kids abandoned at Madison Heights high school, woman arrested

Madison Heights police said they have arrested a woman for allegedly abandoning an infant and a toddler near garbage dumpsters over the weekend.

The investigation is ongoing and officials would say only that the woman is 20 years old.

According to authorities, officers were called at about 1 p.m. Saturday to Lamphere High School for a report that two young children in car seats had been left alone near some garbage dumpsters.

They arrived and determined the children were about two years old and four weeks old. The two were taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Doctors told police the children were in stable condition.

Detectives said they have identified the children's parents and have notified Child Protective Services.

They also said there is no connection between the suspect and the school.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Madison Heights Police at (248) 585-2100.

