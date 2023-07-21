Woman dies, 2 kids hurt in Auburn Hills crash, police say

A 43-year-old Pontiac woman was killed and her two children were injured Friday morning in a rollover crash involving another vehicle, Auburn Hills police said.

The incident happened around 11:27 a.m. on Lapeer Road south of Harmon, the police department said in a statement.

Auburn Hills police and fire departments responded and learned from witnesses that one person had been ejected.

A preliminary investigation found a 36-year-old Oakland Township man driving a 2021 Ford F-150 was attempting to turn onto southbound Lapeer Road from a median turn-around when he hit the woman's 2002 Cadillac Escalade, according to the release.

“This impact caused the driver of the Cadillac to lose control and cross over the median onto the northbound side of Lapeer Road, where the vehicle rolled, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle,” police wrote.

The driver’s daughters, ages 5 and 3, were also in the Cadillac Escalade, officials said. They all were taken to Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, where the woman was pronounced dead.

“Her young children sustained injuries in the crash and are expected to be okay,” police said Friday.

The Ford F-150 driver was the only one in the truck. He was not injured.

Police said the man is cooperating with investigators. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Southeast Oakland County Crash Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at (248) 370-9460.