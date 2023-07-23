Berkley schools get first school resource officer in program with city

An Oakland County school district is getting its first, full-time school resource officer under a new program between a city and school district.

This week, the city of Berkley and Berkley School District launched a Public Safety-School Resource program that places a Berkley public safety officer into the schools full-time, city and school officials announced Thursday.

The school resource officer, or SRO, will assist with school safety and security, provide educational programming, and investigate public safety matters related to the district. The SRO will have an office at Berkley High School during the school year and will visit the district's other schools regularly and respond to them as needed. The officer will work out of the Berkley Department of Public Safety when school is not in session.

Officials also announced that Sgt. Dave Arney has been assigned to the new SRO position. Arney, who is assigned to the detective bureau, has completed the 40-hour basic school resource officer training course through the National Association of School Resource Officers, officials said.

Under the agreement, the district will cover 75%, $67,405.50, of the SRO's contractual salary with a grant. The city will cover the remaining $37,750 of the SRO's salary.

Chief Matt Koehn said the department has long had officers visit schools within the district to build relationships with students, parents and staff as well as assist with safety and security matters.

"This program enables us to enhance these efforts by having a designated officer in the schools full time, which we believe will increase safety, strengthen relationships and serve as an important recruiting tool," Koehn said.

Superintendent Scott Francis said student and staff safety is a top priority for the district.

"Sgt. Arney has worked closely with the Berkley School District for several years as our school liaison officer and he is a familiar face to many of our students and school community. We welcome Sgt. Arney in his new role for the 2023-24 school year," Francis said.

In May, Holly Area Schools welcomed Village of Holly police Officer Matthew Patercsak as a full-time school resource officer.

Patercsak joins the district's two existing full-time SROs and armed security guards. He will work with students and staff to address building safety and security concerns, help students resolve conflicts, and provide an open ear to students who want to share concerns. His hiring was made possible by a state grant.

Nearly 200 school resource officers are headed to Michigan schools in the next three years because of a $25 million Michigan State Police grant awarded to school districts, intermediate school districts and charter schools to boost school security.

The new round of hiring and funding for SROs comes as two Michigan schools are grappling with the aftermath of mass shootings — one at Michigan State University that killed three students on Feb. 13 and one on Nov. 30, 2021, at Oxford High School that killed four students and left families and communities unnerved.

State and national civil rights advocates say despite school districts pouring millions of dollars into campus police programs, there is little evidence they increase school safety and tend to undermine school climate and criminalize students. Police officers have the same powers inside schools as out, meaning they can detain, handcuff and arrest students.

