Oakland Co. Sheriff worker accused of misusing police information network

An Oakland County Sheriff's employee has been charged in connection with allegedly misusing his access to law enforcement tracking.

Andrew Moldenhauer was arraigned July 18 through 51st District Court in Waterford Township on three misdemeanor counts of unauthorized disclosure/LEIN information, records show.

LEIN, or Law Enforcement Information Network, a statewide computerized system that provides information such as driver’s license and vehicle numbers, typically is restricted to criminal justice agencies.

WDIV-TV (Ch. 4) reported Moldenhauer had used the system to track his girlfriend's ex-husband.

"We received information in early June about an employee who was inappropriately accessing the LEIN," the Sheriff's Office said in an email Tuesday. "We immediately investigated and determined that it, in fact, had merit and have since removed the employee from access to the LEIN."

Meanwhile, an internal discipline process is ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said. "The case was presented to the Oakland County prosecutor, with misdemeanor charges being issued. ... The employee has been here for 19 years. He was removed from his investigative position and all access to investigative police tools."

Moldenhauer, 39, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, records show. Bond was set at $500.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1.

Moldenhauer's attorney, Mitchell Ribitwer, told The Detroit News he was "unable to comment regarding this matter because there is pending litigation."

The incident comes less than a year after a Macomb County dispatcher was suspended amid an investigation into claims she used her position to target an ex-boyfriend's associates using the LEIN.

A man alleged the dispatcher used her access to find details on his former partner and a female acquaintance, who each received harassing phone calls, authorities said.