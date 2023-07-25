State police investigate shooting on I-75 in Springfield Township

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened Monday night on Interstate 75 in Springfield Township.

Officials said the incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. Monday on northbound I-75 near M-15.

A driver called 911 to report that he believed someone shot at his vehicle while he was traveling on the freeway. He told police that he was driving on northbound I-75 near M-15 in the freeway's middle lane when he heard a loud noise and thought something struck his car, officials said.

He told them he saw a bullet hole and the spent round lodged inside a door frame on the vehicle. He also said he saw an older, maroon or red car in the left lane next to him when he heard the noise. The car had a black plastic sheet or plastic bag over the rear passenger window.

State police arrived at the scene where the incident was reported to have happened and closed the freeway to investigate. Troopers found no shell casings, they said. However, they are working to determine whether the round was fired from a property next to the freeway.

