Mental health support increased this week for members of the Oxford school community

Extra mental health support is available this week for members of the Oxford school community as the Oxford High School shooter heads to court for a hearing to decide if he should be eligible to be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The All for Oxford Resiliency Center, a program of mental health nonprofit Common Ground, is offering extra support starting Thursday — the same day suspect Ethan Crumbley begins his Miller hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court.

The center will extend its hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Tuesday and has called in additional support staff. It will also have therapy dogs on-site.

The Oxford school district sent a statement to families this week reminding them of the court hearing and asking those who need support to create a plan to feel safe and calm.

"It is okay to turn off the news or disconnect from media to engage in activities that will allow our nervous systems to feel more relaxed. It is okay to focus on our needs and what we can control," the district's statement said. "We are all impacted, to one degree or another, by this horrible crime. Our district partners are a source of support and links to their resources are listed below. Their services are available for any of us — students, families, and staff — who may need them."

Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe is scheduled to hear evidence from prosecutors hoping to show Crumbley is incapable of being rehabilitated and should be sentenced to life in prison, while the defense team plans to explain circumstances showing he deserves an eventual chance at parole.

The Miller hearing is required because the shooter is a minor charged as an adult. The constitutional requirement is based on the 2012 U.S. Supreme Court case Miller v. Alabama, which ruled that mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole are unconstitutional for juveniles who committed homicides.

Four students died in the shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021 — Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17. Crumbley pleaded guilty in October to 24 felonies including terrorism causing death, seven counts of attempted murder and 12 counts of felony firearm.

Resources for those who need help are available:

Anyone in crisis may help get help at:

All For Oxford Resiliency Center: 248-653-5511. Various events, workshops, and supports.

Common Ground Behavioral Health Urgent Care: 248-983-5454. Behavioral Health Counseling available with clinician, nurse, or doctor.

Common Ground: 800-231-1127. Crisis intervention for adults.

New Oakland Family Services: 877-800-1650. Crisis screening for youth.

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988. Crisis counseling available 24/7

