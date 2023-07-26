Oakland Twp. woman sentenced in New Year's hit-and-run that killed MSU student

Pontiac — An Oakland Township driver who fatally struck a 22-year-old Michigan State student with her car on New Year's Day before fleeing the scene and leaving the country was sentenced to one to five years with the Michigan Department of Corrections in Oakland County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, pleaded no contest last month to failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. She was accused of hitting MSU senior Benjamin Kable with her vehicle around 5:49 a.m. on January 1, 2023 and leaving the scene of the crash. She flew to Thailand two days later and was extradited in February.

Under the no-contest plea, Howson accepts the conviction but does not have to admit guilt. She is still convicted of the felony charge and was sentenced before Judge Michael Warren on Wednesday.

Howson's lawyer Jalal Dallo argued that she should be allowed to serve her time in the Oakland County Jail, where she has been in custody since March. Oakland County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Andrea Ajlouni said Howson's actions, and lack thereof, following the crash warrant sentencing with the State Department of Corrections and that she is a "dangerous individual."

"The defendant left the victim in the middle of the road as if he was an animal, as if he was roadkill, a total disregard for human life," Ajlouni said.

Dallo pointed out that Howson has no criminal history and was unlucky that she didn't swerve in time to avoid "someone acting erratically."

Howson's husband, son and other supporters were present in court on Wednesday. At least 15 members of the Kable family also appeared for the sentencing. Howson addressed them through a Thai translator who was present for the entire hearing.

"I want to apologize (to) the family of the victim and the victim himself that what happened," Howson said. "I feel so sorry that what happened that day."

At the time of the crash, Kable, of Shelby Township, was heading home from a New Year's Eve party. He had taken an Uber but was kicked out of the vehicle for an unknown reason on Rochester Road. He was hit while walking on Rochester Road south of Whims Lane and pronounced dead at the scene.

Howson was driving to work at Whole Foods at the time of the crash and thought she had hit a deer, she said at a news conference in February. After the crash, she returned home, left her car there and drove to work in a different vehicle, Ajlouni said. Howson said she didn't call the police because she was in shock, her defense attorneys said.

Four members of Kable's family prepared statements to read in court Wednesday but only his parents, Michael and Stacy, addressed Howson before Warren delivered her sentence.

"Did you bother to call 911? ... Did you provide any aid or comfort as Ben lay dying on the road? No, you did not," Michael Kable said. "You selfishly fled the scene. You left him in the road to be run over again by any oncoming vehicle. Shame on you. You showed no decency, no empathy or compassion for others."

Ben's death has broken the Kable family, his mother Stacy Kable said.

"You knew it wasn't a deer but you did not act like a good Samaritan that day," she said to Howson. "You rendered no aid, no helping hand. You left and you only thought of yourself."

An eyewitness account of the hit-and-run and a tip submitted to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office led police to Howson, who lives near the scene of the crash. Howson has dual citizenship in the United States and Thailand and she took a one-way flight to Bangkok on January 3, before police had publicly identified her as a suspect.

Her husband was in Thailand for work at the time, and the decision to leave the country was motivated by panic, Howson's lawyer Jalal Dallo said at her arraignment in March. She sought out family because she needed support, not to hide.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office and Kable's family believe that Howson fled the scene of the crash and later the country to avoid prosecution. Once the Oakland County Sheriff's office located Howson in Thailand, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals and Thai law enforcement, she voluntarily returned to the United States in February. Howson's bond was set at $1 million and she has remained in custody for 132 days. This time will be credited against her jail sentence, Warren announced Wednesday.

Warren said he received a number of letters on behalf and in favor of both Howson and Kable and that no sentence would bring Ben back.

"Your loved one would not want you to ruin your life over what happened. He's gonna want you to move on as best as you can," Warren said before announcing Howson's sentence. "That's what you need to do, as opposed to letting her ruin everybody else's life."

Howson's behavior has made the Kable family's grief "so much worse," Michael Kable said. He was glad to get some justice for his son, but the sentencing did not bring any closure, he said.

"While we were being crushed by grief, you twisted the knife. Not a shred of concern for your victim or his family," Kable said. "It's sad that there are people who could do that kind of thing. ... Now, justice has finally arrived."

hmackay@detroitnews.com