Oakland County voters to decide Southfield clerk, school requests for bonds, millages

Voters in Oakland County are headed to the polls on Aug. 8 to winnow the field for electing a new city clerk in Southfield and decide bond requests or millage renewals in three school districts.

In Southfield, four candidates are running in the primary for city clerk in Michigan's 12th most populous city and the third most populous in Oakland County. The city is a Democratic stronghold.

In October, Southfield Clerk Sherikia Hawkins resigned after pleading no contest to election-related charges filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office in 2019.

Primary candidates for city clerk are Gabi Grossbard, Janet Jackson, Jay Reid and Barbara Seldon. The two top vote-getters will advance to the November election.

Grossbard, 50, a small business owner and a licensed Medicare specialist who assists seniors with health plans, says he is a public servant at heart.

"I will address the damaged reputation caused by the previous clerk by working with the current office personnel to restore the public's trust and confidence in the clerk's office," Grossbard told The Detroit News in an email. "Also, I will direct the elections in an efficient, secure and transparent manner."

Jackson, 62, has been an Oakland County commissioner for 14 years and works in AT&T's administration. A 35-year resident of Southfield, Jackson says she is running to ensure that residents can depend on premier public services and the continuation of fair, complete and accurate elections.

"I look forward to enacting the enhanced early voting opportunities ... approved by our Michigan Legislature," Jackson told The News in an email. "Much of this work will be coordinated with the Oakland County clerk's office that I have worked with for 14 years. I will promote voter participation along with community groups, especially among our youngest voters addressing apathy, and also enhance opportunities for seniors to cast their ballots as well."

Seldon, a 30-year resident of Southfield, is retired from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry and is a U.S. Army veteran. She says her priorities are maintaining the integrity of city records.

Seldon, 80, told The News in an email she has "leadership and management skills, integrity, knowledge, passion and the willingness to learn and delegate" and is a "collaborator, good listener (and) I believe in transparency, accountability, integrity and advocacy."

Reid did not respond to a request for campaign information.

School bonds in Berkley, Clawson, Novi

The Berkley School District and Clawson Public Schools are asking voters to approve bond requests while Novi Community Schools has two millage requests on the ballot — a non-homestead operating millage and a recreation millage.

Berkley's bond proposal asks for $88 million to spend on multi-purpose additions at all elementary schools, performing arts upgrades and additions, athletics upgrades and additions, new spaces for robotics, districtwide technology upgrades and classroom furniture. Part of the plan is for construction of a new field house that would be placed across from the district's only high school.

"The 2023 Bond would touch every K-12 classroom, many of our community spaces, and provide the opportunity for a full upgrade to our student and staff daily experiences," Berkley Superintendent Scott Francis told families in an email about the upcoming request.

In Clawson Public Schools, voters are being asked to approve a bond for $25.5 million for facilities investments.

Voters approved a bond in 2021 for improvements, but due to inflation from the COVID-19 pandemic and other market conditions, cost increases resulted in a budget shortfall that required the 2021 bond to have a strategically reduced scope, Clawson Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger said.

The new bond would allow the district to complete delayed renovations from the previous bond and address new ongoing school infrastructure projects based on facility assessments and community input, Shellenbarger said — all with no tax increase.

"This reduced scope eliminated some planned renovations including such items as new flooring, façade repairs, a middle school gym refresh and new paint at the high school." Shellenbarger said. "Let's finish this original scope of work we promised and take this opportunity and turn this into an amazing district."

In Novi Community Schools, voters are being asked to approve a non-homestead operating millage for 11 years and a recreation millage for 10 years.

The non-homestead operating millage is the school district's operating millage and has a direct effect on the per-pupil foundation allowance that the district receives from the state, Superintendent Ben Mainka said. This renewal, if approved, would keep the existing 18 mill tax levy on businesses, rental properties and second homes.

The recreation millage provides funding for maintenance and upkeep of the district's recreational facilities that are available for public use. They include community use of the high school pool, gymnasiums in all buildings, district fields and courts for soccer, basketball and tennis and senior citizen use of the auditorium and band room.

Mainka said the millages allow Novi to continue to offer the best educational program.

"The recreation millage allows our community and residents to enjoy our facilities, tennis courts, playgrounds, aquatics facilities, and much more," Mainka said. "We have appreciated the community continuing to support our recreation millages over the years, and on August 8, we will be asking them to consider renewing the current rate."

