Hearing resumes for Oxford shooter; defense attorneys detail internet searches, worries about mental health

The Oxford teen who fatally shot four classmates at his high school in 2021 did multiple searches on a range of mental health issues before the shooting, including asking "what is a sociopath" and taking tests on depression, according to new testimony Friday in a hearing to determine if he should spend the rest of his life behind bars without parole.

Ethan Crumbley's attorney Paulette Loftin questioned Oakland County Sheriff's Edward Wagrowski about several Google searches he did in the weeks and months before Nov. 30, 2021. She also detailed text messages Crumbley sent his mother as far back as 2016 about not wanting to be alone at home, to which there was often no response.

Friday's hearing started with Loftin asking to exclude the Thursday testimony of Molly Darnell, a teacher who shot by Crumbley and injured.

Amy Hopp, Ethan's attorney, said Darnell’s testimony was “clearly inappropriate for a Miller hearing.”

“We are not here at this point for sentencing,” Hopp said. “If the testimony is not tailored to those five factors it is … inadmissible.”

But Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said part of the Miller hearing is the proportionality of the crime. She argued the way Ethan committed the crime and testimony of the victims, whom he said he wanted to inflict pain and suffering on, is relevant to the Miller factors, she said.

It’s “offensive and unconscionable” to not allow the victims to take the stand and tell the truth, she said.

Oakland Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe denied Loftin's motion.

County prosecutors will continue to present evidence Friday in their case to convince a judge to sentence Crumbley, now 17, to life without parole in prison.

During the first day of testimony Thursday, three people from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office testified about the scene at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, after the then 15-year-old teen opened fire in the hallways. He killed Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17.

Ethan's defense attorneys are planning to present mitigating factors to argue against life in prison, including his age, his family and home environment, the circumstances of the crime, factors associated with his youth and the possibility of rehabilitation.

In her opening statement Thursday, McDonald said the attack on Oxford High School is unlike any other the nation has ever seen.

"The way he carried it out the picking and choosing of who would die … The way he walks up to them and fires at them at point blank range … The way he researched and knew Michigan doesn't have a death penalty," McDonald said. "He stayed alive (because) he wanted to witness the suffering he was creating."

But Loftin, the defense attorney, urged the judge to move from a trial mentality and into a sentencing phase. She noted the facts and images of the case were unpleasant, something Rowe was likely to never forget. But she said prosecutors will not be able to meet their burden to prove life without parole is a proportional sentence.

Unanswered texts, paranoia

During testimony Friday, Loftin read dozens of texts between him and a friend. The texts suggest the teen was struggling with paranoia and felt his parents often didn't respond to his texts or requests for help.

Several texts suggested Ethan worried about paranoia and sometimes described seeing things. He also mentioned hearing voices.

In one text exchange, Ethan said he asked his dad to take him to the doctor but "he just gave me some pills and told me to suck it up."

In another exchange, according to testimony, Ethan contemplated calling 911 to get help but decided not to do it because his parents would be mad.

"I need help," he texted a friend, according to a message string his attorney read.

