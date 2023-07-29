$2,000 reward offered in fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Pontiac

The Detroit News

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash early Saturday in Pontiac.

Todd Lawrence Frank, 59, appeared to have been walking in the roadway on Auburn Avenue near the intersection of South Astor Street in Pontiac at about 12:49 a.m. when an eastbound sport utility vehicle struck him, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Frank was taken to the hospital where he soon died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle is a light-colored, mid-size SUV, and crash investigators believe it will have damage to the front passenger side, including the headlight. It may also have damage to the hood and fender.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tipsters remain anonymous.