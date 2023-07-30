Pontiac doctor convicted in medical fraud scheme tied to citizenship

The Detroit News

A Pontiac doctor has been convicted of committing medical fraud to help immigrants obtain U.S. citizenship.

Dr. Muhammad Awaisi, 64, was found guilty of five charges related to the fraud, said federal officials. A federal jury rendered the verdict last week after a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in Detroit.

Awaisi, who is facing up to 35 years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 4.

Neither he or his attorney, Steven Haney of Eastpointe, were immediately available for comment.

Awaisi conspired with Firoza Van Horn, a psychologist from Bloomfield Hills, to create fraudulent medical documents, said prosecutors. Van Horn has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing.

The fraudulent documents were designed to be used by citizen applicants seeking medical waivers of requirements that they pass a citizenship test and demonstrate a knowledge of the English language, said authorities.

As part of the scheme, Awaisi conducted sham medical examinations that falsely diagnosed citizen applicants with a variety of medical ailments, said prosecutors. He also wrote prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances that were unnecessary, they said.

He was convicted of one count of conspiring to commit an offense against the United States and to defraud the United States, two counts of attempted procurement of naturalization contrary to law, and two counts of making and using a false document.

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said his actions were a slap in the face to immigrants who tried to obtain U.S. citizenship the proper way.

"Dr. Awaisi's fraud is an affront to all those honest immigrants as well as to his most basic ethical requirements as a physician," she said.

The FBI, which handled the case, said Awaisi showed a total disregard for the oath he took as a physician.

"The alleged fraud, scheming and conspiracy in this case is overwhelming," said Devin Kowalski, acting special agent in charge of the FBI office in Detroit.