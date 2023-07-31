$2,500 reward for tips in 2011 Waterford Township slaying

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for tips to help solve a slaying 12 years ago in Waterford Township.

James Dean Odle had been walking on South Lynn near Lakeview around 2:43 a.m. on July 31, 2011, when a white vehicle parked nearby, Crime Stoppers said in a statement.

A man exited and shot the 28-year-old father of two several times, according to the release.

Odle collapsed in a nearby yard, where he died from his injuries, Crime Stoppers reported.

The male suspect is described as having a thin build, medium height, who had been wearing a black do-rag, black T-shirt and checkered shorts.

He had been in a vehicle believed to be a GMC Acadia, Dodge Journey or Chrysler Pacifica, authorities said.

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Michigan online or by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.