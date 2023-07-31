Oxford hearing set to resume Tuesday to decide if shooter should get life in prison

The third day of the hearing to determine whether the Oxford High School shooter is sentenced to life without parole in prison or a term of years is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, when his lawyers will resume arguing for him to get a chance at parole.

Ethan Crumbley's attorneys began presenting their case Friday afternoon for why the teen should be sentenced to a term of years in prison — which would be no less than 25 to 40 years at a minimum and no more than 60 at a maximum — after an emotional morning when prosecutors brought up two students who witnessed the shootings and an assistant principal who tried to save 16-year-old Tate Myre. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald's office has argued that the shooter's behavior was so egregious that he should be incarcerated for life.

Tate and three other students — Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17 — were killed in the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School. Six other students and a teacher were injured in the shooting. Teacher Molly Darnell was the only witness testifying for prosecutors who had been injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors have the burden of proof to show that the shooter is deserving of a life without parole sentence and that the sentence is proportional to the crime, even with mitigating factors like the teen's age, mental health and childhood.

The shooter's defense attorneys, Paulette Loftin and Amy Hopp, presented evidence that he struggled with depression and paranoid thoughts and heard voices in his head, but did not receive the help he said he needed from his parents. Their goal is to convince the judge that factors, including his family and home environment, the circumstances of the crime and the possibility of rehabilitation, make a life without parole sentence disproportionate.

Loftin questioned Oakland County Sheriff's Office Detective Edward Wagrowski about several Google searches the teen did in the weeks and months before the shooting, asking questions about depression, anxiety and being a sociopath. She also detailed text messages he sent a friend, detailing worries about seeing things and hearing things, along with struggles with his parents.

His mom "thinks the reason I'm so mad and sad all the time is because I take drugs and she doesn’t worry about my mental health," Crumbley texted to his friend in March 2021. "They make me feel like I'm the problem." In one text exchange, he said he asked his dad to take him to the doctor, but "he just gave me some pills and told me to suck it up." He said he contemplated calling 911 to get help but decided not to do it because his parents would be mad.

Shooter cries during principal's testimony

Prosecutors wrapped up their witness presentation Friday morning with students Keegan Gregory, who was in the bathroom with Justin when he was shot and killed, and Heidi Allen, who rendered possibly lifesaving aid to a wounded classmate, and Oxford High School Assistant Principal Kristy Gibson-Marshall.

Gibson-Marshall's gut-wrenching testimony left much of the courtroom in tears, including the shooter, who showed emotion for the first time during her testimony about trying to save Tate, whom she had known since he was 3. He had been shot in the back of the head.

Crumbley pursed his lips as tears began dripping down his face during Gibson-Marshall's testimony Friday morning.

"It was crushing," Gibson-Marshall said through tears. "I had to help him. I just needed to save him. For his mom. ... I just kept talking to him, saying that I love him. That I needed him to hang with me. He was blue, but when I was giving him breaths, he was getting lighter so I thought they were helping. So I kept giving him breaths."

After Gibson-Marshall finished testifying, she and Tate's parents, Sheri and Buck Myre, hugged and sobbed in the gallery.

Shooter's mental state since the attack

Psychiatrist Fariha Qadir, who has worked with the teen since he entered the Oakland County Jail, said she saw him daily or every three days for all of December 2021. She has seen him more than 100 times, with 15-minute visits, she said.

Qadir said Ethan talked about having two types of voices, one internal and one external. The external voice didn't interfere much with his life and came and went, she said. His internal thoughts were "more significant," Qadir said, and he struggled to get rid of them. They got worse in the two weeks before the shooting, she said.

Qadir diagnosed him with adjustment disorder with anxiety and major depressive disorder. Adjustment disorder is usually related to something going on in someone's life, she said. He has regularly been taking Prozac, an antidepressant; hydroxyzine, which was used to help with sleep; and Trileptal, which is a mood stabilizer that Qadir said helped him with some of his anger episodes. She did not elaborate on what the anger episodes were or how often they occurred.

Shooter's own words used against him

One of the portraits that emerged of the shooter from testimony Thursday from several deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office was of a teenager who loved to kill — it gave him pleasure and power to torture and maim small creatures like baby birds.

"God, I want to kill now and am I getting that feeling where I need to kill again," the shooter, then 15, texted a friend after videotaping the torture of several baby birds in June 2021, five months before his attack on the Michigan high school.

The night before the shooting, the teen recorded two videos where he laid out his plan for the shooting and railed against a society he believed has collapsed. He said the shooting would "teach them a lesson of how they're wrong, how they're being brainwashed."

"I'm not only shooting up the school because I'm mentally depressed or mentally ill," Ethan said. "Unfortunately, the people I kill are the people I kill, and I'm sorry their families have to go through this, but it's for the right of humanity."

In a second video filmed shortly after the first one, the shooter spoke in a near whisper. "That was bull---- what I said. I'm going to have so much fun tomorrow," he said. "I have a goal. It is to kill everyone."

Oakland County Sheriff's Office Lt. Timothy Willis read multiple entries from the teen's journal on the stand, many of them violent. The teen vowed to cause the biggest shooting in Michigan's history and wrote about how he wanted to record the shooting so the victim's parents would have to see it in court. Willis said the journal included dozens of drawings.

In an entry where he talked about having a mental breakdown, he wrote, "I have completely lost my s---. ... My grades are falling, my parents hate each other, we have no money, I have zero HELP for my mental problems and it's causing me to SHOOT UP THE F-----G SHOOL."

In contrast to the prosecutor's presentation of Ethan's journals, Loftin read portions talking about the teen's mental health. He wrote about how his hallucinations were kicking in, how lonely he was and how few people he had to talk to. His dog had recently died, and his best friend had suddenly left the area.

"I talk to no one. I have very little talks with my parents and sometimes talk more with my cat dexter (sic) than people," Crumbley wrote. "I have no life and no future."

He wrote that his dark side had taken over, but that he didn't like it anymore. He wanted one of his teachers to send him to the office so he could confess about a bird head he left in the bathroom. He said he had barely made it through ninth grade because of how bad his depression had been and asked how he was supposed to make it through high school when he was past his breaking point.

