Stop Gun Violence forum looks at fixes from the community and beyond

Carmen Evans still recalls the horror of learning her brother had been fatally shot in Detroit in 1985.

Today, as reports of gun violence reverberate in the city and nationwide, the Southfield resident worries about the dangers her two sons face whenever they step outside.

"I'm always concerned," said Evans of Southfield.

That's why she attended a community forum Monday night on how to address gun violence.

The Stop Gun Violence event at the Southfield Pavilion drew dozens of people and aimed to underscore the impact of the violence, highlight how local law enforcement officials are tackling it and gain recommendations from residents.

"We can’t talk about that enough because (gun violence is) still happening a lot," Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington told the audience.

It's an issue that sparks alarm as shootings generate headlines, with suspects and victims falling younger.

The United States had been setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023, the Associated Press reported. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the number of Michigan gun deaths reached 1,544 in 2021, the most recent year for which statistics were available.

A Pew Research Center survey in June found twice as many Americans expect the level of gun violence to increase over the next five years. As many as 58% say gun laws in the country should be stricter.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reported findings this spring showing about 35% of adults have avoided large crowds, including music festivals, to help protect themselves from the possibility of gun violence.

"Even if we haven’t actually seen the gun go off, it is changing how we live," said Ann Anderson, who attended the forum. She is a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, a grassroots movement seeking public safety measures. "It's affecting all of us."

Monday's discussion touched on the number of guns, which some attendees called an epidemic.

"My state felony docket feels like it's involving a lot of gun cases lately," said 46th District Judge Cynthia Arvant, adding as much as 20% of her docket on Monday involved guns. "That’s a concern."

Detroit police Chief James White noted while 502 people in his city have been shot this year compared to 517 through the same time in 2022, he wasn't celebrating.

"Just the number of people who are victims of violence in the city is unacceptable," he said.

White and the others who spoke at the gathering touted measures they believe could help curb the bullet-driven crimes in Metro Detroit communities.

Some pointed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in April signing the most far-reaching new laws aimed at curbing gun violence in decades in the state, weeks after a mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University left three students dead and five severely injured.

The legislation marked the most significant firearm restrictions Michigan has enacted in almost 30 years.The new laws, which take effect next year, will expand background check requirements for firearm purchases and impose storage standards for guns kept in homes where children are present.

In May, Whitmer also signed legislation into law that would allow judges to order the temporary confiscation of firearms from individuals in Michigan deemed a risk to themselves or others.

The Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, often referred to as a "red flag" law adopted by 20 other states ahead of Michigan, was the last of a three-part package of gun regulations introduced in the immediate aftermath of the Feb. 13 shooting at MSU.

"This is about saving lives," Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said.

Among some efforts, White touted Detroit's $10 million community violence intervention initiative. In April, federal, county and city law enforcement officials, and community leaders also announced they were reviving an initiative to combat violent crime in Detroit.

Beyond those, White stressed the need to examine underlying causes of gun violence, such as mental health issues.

"I would love to see the day that we have an urgent care mental health facility open at night," the chief said.

Other recommendations centered on more metal detectors, programs boosting access to weapon locks, cracking down on "ghost guns" and strengthening neighborhood-based initiatives.

That encouraged others such as Bernice Smith, a Detroit resident who is eager to report problems to police and warn youths about the dangers of weapons.

"If there's a gun (at home), you should have a lock," she said.

Others speaking at the forum included Oak Park Public Safety Director Steve Cooper and Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King. Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) investigative reporter Ronnie Dahl moderated,

Both said community residents played an important role in helping law enforcement through engagement and collaboration.

"If we want to actually make and affect change, we need all of you … to really make some significant strides," Cooper said.

Evans, who lost her brother to gun violence, welcomed the talk and hoped it would not end at just that.

"I hope they’re able to come up with a plan to minimize the violence," she said. "... We have to come together across the board."