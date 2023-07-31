Students' emotional recounts spar with experts' insights on Oxford shooter's mental health

Pontiac — An Oxford High School student who killed four classmates and injured seven others and a teacher showed emotion for the first time during a hearing Friday to determine if he'll be sentenced to life without parole in prison as his former vice principal testified about how he killed a fellow student.

Seventeen-year-old Ethan Crumbley pursed his lips as tears began dripping down his face when Oxford High School Assistant Principal Kristy Gibson-Marshall sobbed during her testimony about her attempts to save Tate Myre, whom she had known since he was 3.

She took his pulse and checked his vitals before trying to get his backpack off so she could give him lifesaving breaths, but Tate was already blue.

"It was crushing," Gibson-Marshall said through tears. "I had to help him. I just needed to save him. For his mom."

Gibson-Marshall was the only prosecution witness who called Ethan by his first name instead of saying "the defendant" or "the shooter." She was also the last witness called by the prosecution Friday as it rested its case on whether the teenage shooter should receive a life sentence without parole.

Her account followed vivid and emotional testimony from students who witnessed the Nov. 30, 2021, attack, including Heidi Allen, who rendered possibly lifesaving aid to a wounded classmate, and Keegan Gregory, who was in the bathroom when a fellow student was shot and killed.

The shooter's defense team began its case Friday, presenting evidence that he struggled with depression and paranoid thoughts and heard voices in his head but did not receive the help he said he needed from his parents. The defense is arguing that mitigating factors, such as the shooter's age, his family and home environment, the circumstances of the crime and the possibility of rehabilitation, make a life without parole sentence disproportionate.

The teen's attorneys, Paulette Loftin and Amy Hopp, introduced three witnesses: His psychiatrist, Fariha Qadir; University of Michigan psychiatry and pediatrics professor Daniel Keating; and Dr. Kenneth Romanowski, who is an expert in corrections and juvenile offenders.

They also cross-examined prosecutor witness Oakland County Detective Edward Wagrowski, who began his testimony Thursday but did not finish. Loftin questioned Wagrowski about several Google searches the teen did in the weeks and months before the shooting, asking questions about depression, anxiety and being a sociopath. She also detailed text messages he sent a friend, detailing worries about seeing things and hearing things, along with struggles with his parents.

The teen was worried about his mental state before the shooting but said his parents made him feel like "I'm the problem."

His mom "thinks the reason I'm so mad and sad all the time is because I take drugs and she doesn’t worry about my mental health," he texted to his friend in March 2021.

Hopp also asked Friday to exclude the Thursday testimony of Molly Darnell, a teacher who was shot and injured in the attack.

Hopp said Darnell’s testimony was "clearly inappropriate for a Miller hearing," referencing a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Miller v. Alabama, when the high court ruled that mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole were unconstitutional for juveniles who committed homicides.

"We are not here at this point for sentencing," Hopp said. "If the testimony is not tailored to those five factors, it is … inadmissible."

But Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said part of the Miller hearing is the proportionality of the crime. She argued the way the shooter committed the crime and the testimony of the victims, on whom he said he wanted to inflict pain and suffering, are relevant to the Miller factors, she said.

It’s "offensive and unconscionable" to not allow the victims to take the stand and tell the truth, she said.

Oakland Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe denied Loftin's motion.

During the first day of testimony Thursday, three people from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office testified about the scene at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, after the then-15-year-old opened fire in the hallways. He killed Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17.

The hearing adjourned Friday afternoon and is scheduled to continue Tuesday.

Paranoia, hearing voices

During Friday morning's cross-examination of Wagrowski, the detective, Loftin continued to try to lay a base for the defense's argument that the shooter suffered from mental trauma.

She read texts Ethan sent to his friend in March 2021 about how he felt "extreme paranoia" and how his brain was making him see someone standing in the room who wasn't there. He talked about someone being in the house when no one else was home and that he believed there was a ghost in the house. He told his friend about how he was hearing footsteps and said he was "having a heart attack." His parents weren't responding to his texts, he said.

He also mentioned a breakdown he had that made his mom think he was on drugs.

"She thinks the reason I'm so mad and sad all the time is because I take drugs and she doesn't worry about my mental health," he texted to his friend, noting he "lost it" in the shower and apparently went outside and was talking to himself, though he had no memory of the incident. "They make me feel like I'm the problem."

In one text exchange, Ethan said he asked his dad to take him to the doctor, but "he just gave me some pills and told me to suck it up."

In another exchange, according to testimony, the teen contemplated calling 911 to get help but decided not to do it because his parents would be mad.

"I need help," he texted a friend, according to a message string his attorney read.

In the month leading up to the shooting, the teen's internet searches showed a person who was struggling with mental illnesses, namely depression and anxiety. He asked Google: "What happens if you have depression and anxiety?" "What can cause mental illness?" "Can you get arrested for not going to school?" "Am I a sociopath?" "What is a psychopath?" "What is it called when you want to kill?" "How do you know if you have gone insane?" "How to tell your doctor that you have depression?"

Romanowski, the expert in corrections, said Ethan takes his medication about half the time and sees a psychiatrist once a week. He has engaged in several incidents of self-harm: hitting his head into a wall, ramming his head into a door and possible suicidal behavior. He continued to report hearing voices and being paranoid.

Romanowski said the teen is under strict observation at all times in the Oakland County Jail, where he has been since November 2021. He has either been on suicide watch or active behavior watch the entire time, Romanowski said.

He did not have any misconduct in jail until 2023, when from a three-month period between February and May, he had several minor rule violations, Romanowski said. He made dice out of toilet paper and made a game board to roll the dice on. He also blocked the window where deputies look into the cell with cardboard boxes and trash bags and gave his phone password to another inmate so the other person could make calls to relatives.

Romanowski said the teen has been working on completing his GED while in jail, but he has not completed the final step — taking the test — because it needs to be proctored, and the sheriff's office wasn't able to facilitate that.

In Michigan, Romanowski said, of about 200 juvenile offenders who have been released onto parole since the Miller decision in 2012, only one has been charged with a new crime. This is consistent with data from Pennsylvania, where a 2020 Montclair State University study found that only 1.4% of people paroled after being sentenced to life in prison committed another crime after their release.

Assistant Prosecutor David Williams asked Romanowski if he knew of the circumstances of the crime, and he acknowledged he did not. He noted, however, that he has never met an inmate he could never be rehabilitated.

"I think everybody has the potential to change, and I think Mr. Crumbley is no exception to that rule," Romanowski said. "But he has to be the one to say I'm going to make that change. ... I find those facts to be horribly disturbing. But do I still think he has the opportunity or possibility to change? Yes."

Romanowski did not speak to the shooter, but he reviewed records from his time in jail.

Keating, the UM professor, said it is not possible to make an accurate prediction about whether a juvenile is capable of being rehabilitated or is irreparably corrupt, something prosecutors pushed him to answer Friday. He spoke in detail about how Ethan's age would have affected his decision-making and impulsivity at the time of the shooting.

Keating discussed how adolescent brain development makes children react to things differently than adults and spoke in theory. He had not read any reports or records related to the shooter and had not spoken to him.

The most illuminating witness for the defense was Qadir, who painted a picture of the teen's mental state in the time since his arrest. Qadir has worked with him since he was booked in the Oakland County Jail immediately after the shooting. She said she saw the teen daily or every three days for the entire month of December 2021 and has seen him more than 100 times for 15-minute visits.

Qadir said the teen talked about having two types of voices, one internal and one external. The external voice didn't interfere much with his life and came and went, she said. His internal thoughts were "more significant," Qadir said, and he struggled to get rid of them. They got worse in the two weeks before the shooting, she said.

She diagnosed him with adjustment disorder with anxiety and major depressive disorder. Adjustment disorder is usually related to something going on in someone's life, she said. He has regularly been taking Prozac, an antidepressant; hydroxyzine, which was used to help with sleep; and Trileptal, which is a mood stabilizer that Qadir said helped him with some of his anger episodes.

She did not elaborate on what the anger episodes were or how often they occurred.

Students offer eyewitness testimony

McDonald called two student witnesses Friday to testify about their experiences on the day of the shooting.

Heidi Allen was one of the only people in the hallway right outside the bathroom immediately after the shooter exited who did not get shot. She was heading to the bathroom before her fifth-period math class began but never made it.

She noticed the shooter coming out of the bathroom and recognized him, though she noted she had never socialized with him before and only knew him as a quiet person. She said he "didn't answer when people talked to him." She saw the shooter raise the gun level with his eyes and point it at students in the hall, then watched as he shot Phoebe Arthur and then her boyfriend, Elijah Mueller. He fired at a group of girls next to her as well and she dropped down to the ground.

"I just prayed and covered my head because I didn't know if those were my last moments," Heidi said.

She could feel the shooter walking by her and she stayed down for several moments. When she opened her eyes, she saw several girls lying in the hallway. She asked if anyone had been shot; only Phoebe answered. She helped Phoebe up and told her she was going to be OK.

Heidi got them into an open classroom nearby. Though she had no idea how severe Phoebe's injuries were, or if she was going to be OK, she repeatedly reassured her of that.

"That's all I knew what to do," Heidi said. "I started to pray with her because I didn’t know what else to do. … (I told her) I think I'm supposed to be here right now. There's no other reason I was in this hallway completely untouched."

She tried to stop the bleeding while they waited for help. When officers arrived, they put Phoebe on a swivel chair to get her out of the school. Heidi said she made sure Phoebe wasn't facing the "chaos" in the hallway where the rest of the victims were.

Phoebe was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, but Heidi had to stay in the school. An officer told her at one point to look at the wall instead of the bodies and blood, so that’s what she did.

Keegan Gregory, who was 15 when he heard the shooter kill another student, Justin Shilling, in a bathroom at the high school, also testified Friday.

Keegan's parents sat in the courtroom during his testimony. Chad, his father, closed his eyes when McDonald read texts from Keegan to his family's group text from that day. His mother, Meghan, bowed her head and leaned forward. A service dog and handler sat nearby while Keegan was on the stand.

Much of Keegan's story was told through text messages he sent his parents and sisters during the shooting. He texted his parents, in all caps, about the shooter. He said “HELP,” “GUN SHOTS,” “GUN,” “HELP,” “MOM,” “THERE RIGHT HERE. RIGHT OUTSIDE THE BATHROOM.”

“i’m terrified,” Keegan texted after his father told him to stay down and be quiet and calm. He heard a loud shot right outside the bathroom.

Keegan was hiding with Justin in a stall in the bathroom when Keegan heard footsteps. Keegan said the shooter kicked the door in. He stared at them. Keegan said he didn’t remember if the shooter said anything. Keegan looked at him and said, "please." The shooter walked out of the stall.

Keegan said Friday that the shooter didn’t seem nervous, panicked or emotional. He said he was "kind of blank. Cold."

The shooter told Keegan to stay put and for Justin to come out of the stall with him. Justin obeyed, leaving Keegan crouching on the toilet. It was quiet for a second, then he heard a shot.

"I kind of didn't know what to think," Keegan said. "My mind wasn’t really believing that it happened."

The shooter came back into the stall and motioned for Keegan to come out with him and go over by Justin, who was lying in a pool of blood around his head. But Keegan ran behind the shooter's back and out the bathroom door, sprinting through the halls.

"I think when I saw (Justin's) body I realized if I stayed I was going to die," Keegan said.

Keegan said he didn’t learn Justin had died until some time after the shooting. He was in shock for "a long time." It took him several weeks to break down, he said.

He has a tattoo on his forearm of the date of the shooting in Roman numerals with four hearts under it. One heart is red with a halo around it — for Justin.

"I kinda thought of it as, if he didn't die in there, then I'd be dead right now," Keegan said of why Justin's heart was surrounded by a halo.

kberg@detroitnews.com