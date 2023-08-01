Hearing resumes to determine if Oxford shooter should be eligible for parole

Pontiac — The third day of the hearing to determine whether the Oxford High School shooter is sentenced to life without parole in prison or a term of years is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, when his lawyers will resume arguing for him to get a chance at parole.

Ethan Crumbley's attorneys began presenting their case Friday afternoon for why the teen should be sentenced to a term of years in prison — which would be no less than 25 to 40 years at a minimum and no more than 60 at a maximum — after an emotional morning when prosecutors brought up two students who witnessed the shootings and an assistant principal who tried to save 16-year-old Tate Myre. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald's office has argued that the shooter's behavior was so egregious that he should be incarcerated for life.

Tate and three other students — Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17 — were killed in the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School. Six other students and a teacher were injured in the shooting. Teacher Molly Darnell was the only witness testifying for prosecutors who had been injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors have the burden of proof to show that the shooter is deserving of a life without parole sentence and that the sentence is proportional to the crime, even with mitigating factors like the teen's age, mental health and childhood.

The shooter's defense attorneys, Paulette Loftin and Amy Hopp, have presented evidence that he struggled with depression and paranoid thoughts and heard voices in his head, but did not receive the help he said he needed from his parents. Their goal is to convince the judge that factors, including his family and home environment, the circumstances of the crime and the possibility of rehabilitation, make a life without parole sentence disproportionate.

Loftin last Friday questioned Oakland County Sheriff's Office Detective Edward Wagrowski about several Google searches the teen did in the weeks and months before the shooting, asking questions about depression, anxiety and being a sociopath. She also detailed text messages he sent a friend, detailing worries about seeing things and hearing things, along with struggles with his parents.

His mom "thinks the reason I'm so mad and sad all the time is because I take drugs and she doesn’t worry about my mental health," Crumbley texted to his friend in March 2021. "They make me feel like I'm the problem." In one text exchange, he said he asked his dad to take him to the doctor, but "he just gave me some pills and told me to suck it up." He said he contemplated calling 911 to get help but decided not to do it because his parents would be mad.

Prosecutors wrapped up their witness presentation Friday morning with students Keegan Gregory, who was in the bathroom with Justin when he was shot and killed, and Heidi Allen, who rendered possibly lifesaving aid to a wounded classmate, and Oxford High School Assistant Principal Kristy Gibson-Marshall.

Gibson-Marshall's gut-wrenching testimony left much of the courtroom in tears, including the shooter, who showed emotion for the first time during her testimony about trying to save Tate, whom she had known since he was 3. He had been shot in the back of the head.

Crumbley pursed his lips as tears began dripping down his face during Gibson-Marshall's testimony Friday morning.

"It was crushing," Gibson-Marshall said through tears. "I had to help him. I just needed to save him. For his mom. … I just kept talking to him, saying that I love him. That I needed him to hang with me. He was blue, but when I was giving him breaths, he was getting lighter so I thought they were helping. So I kept giving him breaths."

After Gibson-Marshall finished testifying, she and Tate's parents, Sheri and Buck Myre, hugged and sobbed in the gallery.

