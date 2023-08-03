Vehicle fire closes NB I-75 at I-696, officials say

A semi-trailer blaze has closed a stretch of Interstate 75 at I-696 in Oakland County, state officials said.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls about a semi crashing near Lincoln Avenue and northbound I-75 in Royal Oak around 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Michigan State Police reported on Twitter.

"When troopers arrived on scene they saw the truck contained hot asphalt and caught on fire," MSP wrote. "The Royal Oak Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire."

The Michigan Department of Transportation was alerted about damage to the median wall, state police tweeted.

The northbound I-75 lanes as well as the westbound and eastbound I-696 ramps are closed, according to MDOT.

"MSP Motor Carriers also responded to the scene and are waiting for an empty truck to transfer the load," state police said. "Motor Carriers advised the freeway will be shut down for several hours to resolve the issue. There were no injuries or other vehicles involved."