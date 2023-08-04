Transgender woman files court claim demanding her ex give her testicles back

Pontiac — A transgender woman from Pontiac has filed a court claim demanding her testicles back, insisting her ex-boyfriend is keeping them in a jar in his refrigerator and refusing to return them.

In a handwritten affidavit and claim, Brianna Kingsley, 40, wrote: "Defendant retains possession of my surgically extracted testicles, preserved in (a) Mason jar, kept in (the) fridge next to the eggs. Demand immediate return of my human remains specimen and damages of $6,500."

William Wojciechowski, 37, of Pontiac asserts that his ex "picked up all her possessions when we broke up. She took everything she wanted then."

Wojciechowski claims Kingsley has been harassing him since their breakup eight months ago. He said he plans to use the two-page small claims affidavit that was filed in Pontiac's 50th District Court Thursday as evidence of more intimidation.

"I'll be telling my lawyer about this because it's getting ridiculous," said Wojciechowski, who said he was unaware of the court filing until contacted by The Detroit News.

The court's small claims division caps damages at $6,500.

When asked whether he planned to fight to keep his ex's body parts, Wojciechowski said: "I don't owe her anything."

The filing says the date the claim arose was December 27, 2022 — which, according to Wojciechowski, was about two weeks after they ended their relationship.

"She's been harassing me ever since we broke up," he said. "I had to take out a PPO against her."

Wojciechowski provided The News with a copy of the personal protection order against Kingsley that was signed by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Lisa Gorcyca on Dec. 13, 2022. In the order that remains in effect until a year after its issuance date, Wojciechowski claimed Kingsley threatened to harm him and interfered with him at his workplace.

The order precludes Kingsley from purchasing a firearm and orders her to avoid personal contact and "no third party contact or social media contact."

According to court records, Kingsley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in October 2020 and was sentenced to two months in jail, stemming from a Dec. 25, 2019, incident in Ferndale. According to the Royal Oak Tribune, Kingsley pulled a knife on her then-roommate, also a transgender woman, on Christmas Day.

