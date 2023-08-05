Ferndale police probe home invasion by men dressed as cops

Ferndale police say they are investigating a home invasion that occurred Friday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. four men wearing tactical vests with "police" markings entered the victim's home in the 100 block of Woodland Street near Woodward Avenue in Ferndale, police said in a news release. Officers were responding to reports of a man screaming for help in a backyard.

Police said the incident did not appear to be random and the victim was targeted. The suspects fled the scene after leaving the victim's home, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said legitimate officers do not wear ski masks and will provide identification upon request.

To report information related to the incident, contact the Ferndale Police Dispatch at: (248) 541-3650, extension 5, or email: detectives@ferndalepolice.org