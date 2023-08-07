Bloomfield Hills woman fined for operating unlicensed adult foster home

A Bloomfield Hills woman who operated an unlicensed adult foster care facility has been fined $7,500 for continuing to run the facility after multiple warnings, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Elena Popova, 62, continued to provide unlicensed adult foster care services at 1719 Hamilton Drive in Bloomfield Hills even after an Oakland County Circuit Court judge entered a permanent injunction forbidding her from providing the care last fall.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs asked the AG's office for assistance after an investigation found Popova was still providing unlicensed care through Absolute Elder Care, according to a news release.

Popova was held in civil contempt Wednesday during a show cause hearing and was fined $7,500, which is the maximum fee allowed.

“Unlicensed facilities cause undue harm to our most vulnerable residents, and the many legal Michigan businesses who are dedicated to providing this necessary care,” said AG Dana Nessel. “I’m grateful that the court acted to hold Ms. Popova accountable and ensure she can no longer illegally operate and endanger adults in need of foster care.”

Popova applied for and was denied a license in June 2018. She was not eligible to apply for a license until August 2020 because of a 2015 disciplinary action on a previous license, according to a licensing study report done in 2019, after she had her son try to apply for a license for a facility at her home. The facility would have provided care to vulnerable adults who are developmentally disabled, aged, physically handicapped or have traumatic brain injuries.

Popova's signature was on the business check made out to the state for the licensing application fee. The state denied the license because Popova lives at the home and would have consistent contact with residents, staff and her son.

"Ms. Popova continues to reside at the facility and as the owner, she has a financial interest in the facility," said LARA Licensing Consultant Kenyatta Lewis wrote when she denied Popova's son's licensing request. "Popova has involvement in the operation of the facility evidenced by her involvement in running an unlicensed facility and providing care to residents."

kberg@detroitnews.com