Ferndale police say men dressed as officers broke into home wearing ski masks

Ferndale police are investigating a break-in involving four men dressed up in tactical vests that said "police" who entered a man's home and then allegedly accosted him.

Police responded at about 5:30 a.m. Friday to a report of a man screaming for help in a backyard of a home in the 100 block of West Woodland. The man told officers he was accosted by the four men while exiting his home, according to a news release.

The men entered the man's home before they fled the scene. No one was injured and police do not believe the home invasion was random.

Ferndale police reminded community members that officers did not wear ski masks and would produce a badge or identification upon request.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Ferndale police at (248) 541-3650, extension 5, or detectives@ferndalepolice.org.