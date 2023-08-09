Humphrey, the camel, has died at age 9, Detroit Zoo says

The Detroit Zoo is mourning the loss of its 9-year-old camel, Humphrey.

The Bactrian camel, who was born at the zoo in Royal Oak in 2014, died last week, zoo representatives announced Wednesday.

"Humphrey started experiencing mobility issues a few years ago, which is when our animal care staff began providing diagnostic exams and veterinary treatments to pinpoint the cause of his discomfort and provide him with relief," officials wrote in a Facebook post.

"Humphrey received expert care for as long as possible, but unfortunately, his condition regressed – and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him.

"These decisions are always difficult, but we take comfort in knowing that Humphrey, who staff described as a 'gentle giant,' received the best care from our team throughout his entire treatment process."

Humphrey was part of a herd now living in a habitat across from the zoo's Horace H. Rackham Memorial Fountain.

His sister, Rusi, was born in 2017. Another sibling, Tula, followed in 2019. They live iwth their parents are Rusty and Suren.

Bactrian camels stand about 7 feet tall at their humps and weigh up to 1,600 pounds, according to the zoo website. Their median life expectancy is 17 years.