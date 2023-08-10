WWII Legacy Memorial completes 1st phase, holds dedication in honor of veterans

Royal Oak ― The first phase of a memorial to honor the thousands of Michigan residents who served in WWII is now complete and will be dedicated during a ceremony Thursday afternoon in Royal Oak.

The ceremony for the Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial will begin at 4 p.m. at Royal Oak's Memorial Park, 31100 Woodward Avenue. Organizers are expecting a crowd and the ceremony will end with a B-17 flyover of the Yankee Lady.

The memorial, in its first phase, includes more than 1,400 Walk of Honor paver bricks, one statute, flag poles for all branches of service, the footing for the Wall of Stars and future statues and the first two boulders in the War in Words.

The next phase, which organizers are still fundraising for, is to build the Wall of Stars honoring the 15,458 Michigan residents killed during WWII.

Organizers encourage guests to bring their own lawn chairs, as seating is limited. WWII veterans and original Rosie the Riveters will have reserved seating and will be recognized.

Construction began last year on the first phase of the memorial with hundreds of veterans gathering to mark the occasion.

Several state and federal leaders are scheduled to speak at Thursday's dedication, including Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell; Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter; and Adam Hollier, director of the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency.

Parking is available for WWII veterans and original Rosies in the public lot off of Woodward Avenue. Parking for everyone else is at golf center lots located at 13 Mile and Coolidge. There will be shuttles from the lots beginning at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

To volunteer, donate or learn more about the memorial, visit www.michiganww2memorial.org.

kberg@detroitnews.com