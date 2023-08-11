Driver critical after plowing into bus in Southfield

Southfield — A truck driver is in critical condition after plowing into a local bus Friday in Southfield.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. Friday near Nine Mile Road and Northwestern Highway. Southfield police said the driver of the truck disregarded a traffic signal and struck a bus.

Southfield Fire and Rescue extricated the truck driver and transported him to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to police. The driver of the bus and one additional passenger were also transported to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown, police noted.

An investigation is ongoing. Further details were not released.

