Judge sentences crooked Madison schools contractor for multimillion-dollar bribery scheme

Detroit — A Troy contractor who reaped more than $3.1 million in crooked contracts after paying bribes to the Madison District Public Schools president was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison.

Emergency Restoration President/CEO John David, 65, also was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine for his role in a pay-to-play scheme that generated millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded construction, repair and restoration contracts in exchange for more than $561,000 in bribes paid to former school board President Albert Morrison. The payoffs represent one of the largest bribery totals in a federal corruption case in Metro Detroit in the last 15 years.

The sentence was a small fraction of the eight years sought by federal prosecutors who said David violated the trust of taxpayers. David's lawyer portrayed him as a remorseful philanthropist afflicted with a form of muscular dystrophy that has left him in a chronic state of pain.

David's scheme and total bribes places him among the top 20 largest corruption cases prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit in recent years amid a broad crackdown on graft in Metro Detroit, according to court records and a corruption database created by The Detroit News. The crackdown has led to criminal charges against more than 130 politicians, elected leaders, union bosses, bureaucrats and contractors in recent years.

U.S. District Judge Laurie Michelson sentenced David four months after the contractor pleaded guilty to bribery and bribery conspiracy. The guilty plea marked a rare conviction of a businessman in a public corruption case prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit, which has been criticized in recent years for filing a larger volume of criminal charges against politicians who received bribes, instead of the bribe payers.

Morrison, the Madison school board president, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 28. He pleaded guilty in April to tax evasion and pocketing bribes from David and faces up to five years in prison on each count.

The conspiracy ran from 2014 through 2018 and involved two figures who developed a decades-long friendship.

During Morrison's tenure on the school board, David's company received more than $3.1 million in contracts for emergency restoration, repair and reconstruction services from the school district, prosecutors said. Investigators uncovered $561,667 in payments from David to Morrison, and the contractor admitted he had to "pay to play" to receive school district contracts, prosecutors said.

“Individuals who commit financial fraud of this magnitude and with this degree of dishonesty and deceit, deserve to be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” said Special Agent in Charge Charles Miller with the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Detroit Field Office.

David’s lawyer, Robert Morgan, has disputed the total amount of bribes Morrison received, arguing the amount at issue should be less than $550,000. He asked the judge for leniency, citing David's history of health problems and charitable works.

