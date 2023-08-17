Oakland County purchases land for new downtown Pontiac offices

Oakland County has purchased two office towers, several vacant land parcels, and the Phoenix Center garage and amphitheater for a downtown Pontiac campus that will house up to 600 county employees, officials said Thursday.

Pontiac is the county government's seat. The downtown redevelopment partnership was first announced in May. The county needed state funding, which was provided in the 2023-24 budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. The project will receive $50 million in addition to $10 million from the county.

The county plans to refurbish the former General Motors Corp. building on East Judson Street and demolish the Phoenix Center garage and amphitheater, reconnecting Saginaw Street with the south end of the Woodward Loop.

"Over the years for lots of different reasons, there has been a disinvestment in this community," County Executive Dave Coulter said at a news conference. "We want to make our county seat downtown as special and as exciting and as prosperous as other downtowns throughout our county."

All of Oakland County's government operations moved out of downtown Pontiac by the 1960s, Coulter said. The current campus consists of 45 buildings in the northwest corner of the city and eastern Waterford Township.

Disinvestment in Pontiac by Oakland County, the state government and companies like GM continued for decades, officials said. Auto industry job losses hit the city hard after the Great Recession, leaving it millions of dollars in debt. The state appointed an emergency manager in 2009.

"Lansing balanced its books on the backs of places like Pontiac and it slashed needed revenue sharing, setting up cities for financial failure, and then installing emergency management that accelerated these local crises," said state Sen. Jeremy Moss. "Pontiac, your day has arrived. ... This $50 million allocation from the state budget is the single largest allocation for a district project in our state budget."

The project is expected to cost $120 million to $130 million. County employees likely will start moving by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025, Coulter said.

Relocating county operations

Buildings on the county's current campus have not been kept up or invested in over the last couple of decades, Coulter said. They need about $550 million in repairs, which the county cannot afford, he said.

"At the same time, our workers are going to a more hybrid work policy," Coulter said. "(The relocation) gives us an opportunity to reimagine what our buildings on the campus look like and perhaps take some buildings offline that we don't have to invest in."

Coulter said the move could be a catalyst for the redevelopment of downtown Pontiac. In addition to building parking structures and improving walkability, he expects the move to draw private developers who will open businesses downtown.

Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel said the move of at least 500 county employees will rejuvenate downtown businesses.

"We'll have additional employees here who will be frequenting restaurants at lunchtime or establishments after work," Greimel said. "This reverses many decades of disinvestment on the part of the county from our downtown and once again restores Pontiac's rightful place as the heart of Oakland County."

Coulter did not know which employees would be moved to the new campus but said they will likely be from the most public-facing departments.

"As beautiful as our campus is, it's not always the most convenient to get to," Coulter said. "I believe this is going to be far more accessible for county services."

Reconfiguring Pontiac's downtown

The Phoenix Center amphitheater and parking garage split Saginaw Street into non-continuous sections. The obstruction divided Pontiac's downtown into disjointed sections and diverts drivers around downtown rather than through it, Coulter said.

The amphitheater hasn't hosted a live show since Wiz Khalifa and Big Sean's performance in 2011.

"Through the county's acquisition of the office towers and their commitment to demolish this old, decrepit parking structure, we will both remediate that blight and get rid of that derelict structure, while simultaneously reconnecting our central business district Saginaw Street, downtown Pontiac's Main Street," Greimel said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has agreed to start preliminary work reconfiguring the downtown thoroughfare by the end of 2024. The full project will begin in 2025, Greimel said. After the Phoenix Center is demolished, the county will convey at least two acres of land to the city of Pontiac.

Collaboration with the Pontiac City Council and residents will be key, Coulter said.

"(We're) going to be working with the residents of Pontiac and the council to make sure that we ... collectively envision what we want this site to look like," Coulter said. "There will be community engagement, lots of it."

