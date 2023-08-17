Report: Ferndale police regularly write tickets on Detroit side of 8 Mile

Canton Township — Ferndale Police officers regularly venture onto the Detroit side of Eight Mile Road to write traffic tickets, according to a report released Thursday by the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The report, titled "Lifting the Veil of Racial Profiling in Ferndale," found that "11% of all citations issued by the Ferndale Police Department between January 1, 2021 and October 31, 2021 were issued to drivers located on the Detroit side of the Eight Mile Road border between Detroit and Ferndale," the 15-page report said.

"This is a long-standing issue in regards to African Americans having the belief of being profiled going down 8 Mile Road," CAIR Michigan director Dawud Walid said during a Thursday press conference at the organization's Canton Township office. "I myself avoid driving on Eight Mile. This is a real issue."

Along with releasing the report, Walid said CAIR is asking for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Ferndale's policing practices; for Detroit officials to look into the issue, and to let CAIR know if any formal agreement exists allowing Ferndale officers to write tickets in Detroit; and for Ferndale to hire an independent firm to investigate its police department.

CAIR Michigan attorney Amy Doukoure added: "In 2021, we brought our concerns to the city of Ferndale ... they were summarily dismissed."

Doukoure said when parking citations are removed from the equation, "almost 15% of the tickets (written by Ferndale Police) are issued inside Detroit ... this is predatory policing."

Police officials in Ferndale and Detroit did not immediately respond to calls for comment Thursday.

The report, which used data from Ferndale's online data dashboard and three Freedom of Information Act requests, found that 84% of the traffic citations Ferndale officers issued to motorists in Detroit were African Americans, who made up 86% of the arrests by Ferndale cops inside Detroit.

"Less than 1% of all stops involved residents of Ferndale," the report concluded.

The study also looked at Ferndale's activity in other neighboring communities and found that 36% of the stops in Hazel Park happened on Eight Mile, while "80% of all traffic stops initiated by Ferndale PD in neighboring cities took place in Detroit."

Doukoure said police are allowed by law to issue traffic citations in a neighboring community if they saw the offense occur in their jurisdictions, "but it's not generally done," she said.

Walid said he didn't want to delve into why police are stopping more Black motorists.

"We don't know the intentions of why there's such a disparity in stops," he said. "But there's a well-documented history of this. It's not about the intention — it's about the impact."

