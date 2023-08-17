What's been learned during Oxford shooter's hearing to see if life sentence is fair

The fourth and final day of the hearing to determine whether the Oxford shooter is eligible to be sentenced to life in prison without parole is set to begin Friday morning with a rebuttal witness from prosecutor who is expected to argue that the shooter was not mentally ill.

Dr. Lisa Anacker, who did the psychological examination for prosecutors on Ethan Crumbley, will testify Friday morning, the last witness Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe will hear testimony from before he makes his decision on whether the teen shooter qualifies for life without parole for killing four of his classmates at Oxford High School in November 2021 and injuring six others and a teacher.

Anacker did not testify during the initial phase of Oakland County prosecutors’ case. She is being called as a rebuttal witness after the shooter’s attorneys had a doctor who performed dozens of tests on the shooter testify.

Anacker's testimony will have to be evaluated against the testimony of Colin King, a licensed psychologist who is an expert in traumatic brain injury, whom the defense put on the stand to talk about the shooter's mental health. King described the teen as a "feral" child who "lost track of reality."

"The part that stood out for me was when he told his parents he was hearing voices and he needed to see a therapist," King said. "I don't know what 15-year-old raises his hand and says, 'My brain hurts, I need to see a therapist.' And it never happened."

The shooter's attorney, Paulette Loftin, criticized Anacker and asked Rowe to exclude her testimony, along with the testimony of all the victims and witnesses of the shooting. Anacker interviewed the shooter in March 2022 but did not do any testing to determine his mental state, Loftin wrote.

The teen faces either life without parole or a term of years, which must be a minimum of 25 to 40 years and a maximum of 60 years. He pleaded guilty to killing Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17.

The Miller hearing is required because the shooter is a minor charged as an adult. The constitutional requirement is based on the 2012 U.S. Supreme Court case Miller v. Alabama, which ruled that mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole are unconstitutional for juveniles who committed homicides.

Prosecutors have the burden of proof to show that the shooter is deserving of a life without parole sentence and that the sentence is proportional to the crime, even with mitigating factors like the teen's age, mental health and childhood.

The shooter's defense attorneys, Loftin and Amy Hopp, presented evidence during the first three days of the hearing that indicated Crumbley struggled with depression and paranoid thoughts and heard voices in his head, but did not receive the help he said he needed from his parents.

The teen showed little emotion during the hearing aside from when he began to cry as his former vice principal testified about how he killed Tate. He pursed his lips as tears began dripping down his face when Oxford High School Assistant Principal Kristy Gibson-Marshall sobbed during her testimony about her attempts to save Tate, who she had known since he was 3.

Her account followed vivid and emotional testimony from students who witnessed the Nov. 30, 2021, attack, including Heidi Allen, who rendered possibly lifesaving aid to a wounded classmate, and Keegan Gregory, who was in the bathroom with Justin when he was shot and killed.

Defense attorneys played videos of the Oxford High School shooter in the midst of breakdowns in the Oakland County Jail as they attempted to show he has mental health issues and remorse, including an instance where he said, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry. Please, God."

At times, he was incoherent in the video clips. But at other times, the gunman who killed four students and wounded seven other individuals in November 2021 asked: "Why didn’t you save her?"; "Why didn’t you stop it? You let it happen"; and "You could’ve stopped it, God, but you didn’t stop it.”

The video clips contrasted with videos that the teen made the night before the shooting and that were shown last week in court by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald's office showing the teen describing a disbelief in God and how he would go to the school and try to "kill everyone."

The teen's parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are also charged in connection with the shooting. Both face four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The case is currently pending in the Michigan Supreme Court after the Crumbleys' attorneys appealed a district court judge's decision to have them stand trial in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Evidence from the Miller hearing cannot be used in their case unless their attorneys call the same witnesses.

No one has brought up in court any information about the brain condition known as Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, something that forensic psychologist Stephen Greenspan has speculated that Crumbley may have and may explain some of his behavior. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald's office didn't respond to a request for comment on the possibility of the topic being raised.

Because the syndrome was not presented before prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their cases, it cannot be brought up unless it is mentioned in Anacker's report.

