Bloomfield Hills garage caught fire after witnesses saw lightning strike, officials say

Officials are investigating a blaze at a home Thursday after witnesses reported seeing a lightning strike in Bloomfield Hills, police said.

Around 2:32 p.m., police responded to multiple reports of fire coming from a home in the 1600 block of Rathmor Road, officials said in a statement.

Fire personnel arrived on the scene and found the garage in flames. The fire was contained to the garage and extinguished, police said.

No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Although witnesses reported seeing lightning in the area immediately before the incident, the cause of the blaze was immediately unknown, police said.

The Bloomfield Hills Public Safety Department was assisted at the scene by the Troy and Bloomfield Township fire departments, the Berkley Department of Public Safety and Star EMS.

