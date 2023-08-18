Here's your guide to the 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise

Detroit — Auto enthusiasts from around the globe will rev up their engines and descend on Metro Detroit this weekend for the highly-anticipated Woodward Dream Cruise.

Ushering in more than 1 million people and roughly 40,000 classic street machines to the region, spectators will line up along Woodward Avenue for a stretch spanning nine Oakland County communities this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know.

How far will the car parade stretch? 📍

The cruise runs along a 16-mile route through Berkley, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Huntington Woods, Royal Oak, Pleasant Ridge and Pontiac in Oakland County.

Dream Cruise events Friday and Saturday

There are all sorts of events throughout the weekend, starting Friday.

Friday

Pontiac Classic Car Show, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. in Pontiac

Cruise in Shoes 5k Run, 8-9:30 a.m., Royal Oak

Performance Classic Car Show, noon-7 p.m., Royal Oak

Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show, 1-7 p.m.

Official Dream Cruise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 5 p.m., Ferndale

CruiseFest Classic Car Parade, 6:30 p.m. in Berkley

Saturday

Birmingham Cruise, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Performance Classic Car Show, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Royal Oak

Woodward Dream Parade, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Pontiac

Pontiac Classic Car Show, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Ford Bronco Show, 10-a.m.-6 p.m., Pleasant Ridge, at Woodward Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard.

But the cost — how much are we talking? 💵

Whether a driver or spectator, participation is free.

So, where should I park? 🚗

City of Birmingham: All activities are within walking distance of the city’s downtown parking decks.

City of Ferndale: The municipal parking lots are surrounding downtown Ferndale, near Woodward Avenue and 9 Mile Road

City of Pontiac: Municipal parking lots and parking structures are located in surrounding downtown Pontiac.

City of Royal Oak: Guest parking is available at municipal parking lots and walking distance from Woodward Avenue.

Royal Oak Golf Center: Corner of Coolidge Highway and West 13 Mile Road.

Corner of Coolidge Highway and West 13 Mile Road. Gunn Dyer Park: South of Normandy Road between Coolidge Highway and Woodward Avenue.

South of Normandy Road between Coolidge Highway and Woodward Avenue. Upton Park: South of West 14 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway.

