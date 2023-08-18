Here's your guide to the 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise
Detroit — Auto enthusiasts from around the globe will rev up their engines and descend on Metro Detroit this weekend for the highly-anticipated Woodward Dream Cruise.
Ushering in more than 1 million people and roughly 40,000 classic street machines to the region, spectators will line up along Woodward Avenue for a stretch spanning nine Oakland County communities this weekend.
Here's everything you need to know.
More: Car lovers to unite at Woodward Dream Cruise
How far will the car parade stretch? 📍
The cruise runs along a 16-mile route through Berkley, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Huntington Woods, Royal Oak, Pleasant Ridge and Pontiac in Oakland County.
Here's a map of the
Dream Cruise events Friday and Saturday
There are all sorts of events throughout the weekend, starting Friday.
Friday
Pontiac Classic Car Show, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. in Pontiac
Cruise in Shoes 5k Run, 8-9:30 a.m., Royal Oak
Performance Classic Car Show, noon-7 p.m., Royal Oak
Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show, 1-7 p.m.
Official Dream Cruise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 5 p.m., Ferndale
CruiseFest Classic Car Parade, 6:30 p.m. in Berkley
Saturday
Birmingham Cruise, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Performance Classic Car Show, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Royal Oak
Woodward Dream Parade, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Pontiac
Pontiac Classic Car Show, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Ford Bronco Show, 10-a.m.-6 p.m., Pleasant Ridge, at Woodward Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard.
But the cost — how much are we talking? 💵
Whether a driver or spectator, participation is free.
So, where should I park? 🚗
City of Birmingham: All activities are within walking distance of the city’s downtown parking decks.
City of Ferndale: The municipal parking lots are surrounding downtown Ferndale, near Woodward Avenue and 9 Mile Road
City of Pontiac: Municipal parking lots and parking structures are located in surrounding downtown Pontiac.
City of Royal Oak: Guest parking is available at municipal parking lots and walking distance from Woodward Avenue.
- Royal Oak Golf Center: Corner of Coolidge Highway and West 13 Mile Road.
- Gunn Dyer Park: South of Normandy Road between Coolidge Highway and Woodward Avenue.
- Upton Park: South of West 14 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway.
jaimery@detroitnews.com
X (formerly Twitter): @wordsbyjakkar