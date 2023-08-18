Man killed, Oakland County deputy injured in Pontiac incident early Friday

An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed an unidentified male in Pontiac early Friday in an incident that began when two deputies found a person asleep in a car that was blocking a driveway, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

One of the deputies was injured in the incident that started before 6 a.m. Friday. The location of the incident wasn't given. The deputy is being treated at an area hospital but officials did not provide details of the injuries.

After arriving on the scene, two deputies approached the parked car and found the vehicle was unlocked and still running with the driver asleep. One deputy opened the driver's-side door to wake up the driver and saw a gun beside the driver. The deputy took the firearm and placed it on the car roof.

The second deputy was on the passenger side and entered the car as the driver awakened and began to resist being detained, according to the Sherrif's Office. The passenger-side deputy was "partially hanging out of the car" when the suspect put the car in gear and accelerated.

The vehicle crashed into the patrol car, a curb and then a street sign.

"Passenger side deputy fires one shot," according to the Sheriff's Office media statement. The suspect was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The deceased person was on parole and had a long list of felony convictions, including several that involved possession of a firearm, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The gun found in the vehicle was a Glock .45 caliber pistol that was loaded.

