Final day of hearing for Oxford shooter to resume in Oakland Circuit Court

Pontiac — The final day of a hearing to determine if it's fair to sentence a teen who fatally shot four students at Oxford High School in 2021 to life in prison without parole resumes Friday morning with only one witness left to testify before an Oakland County Circuit Court judge makes his decision.

The witness, Dr. Lisa Anacker, did the psychological examination for prosecutors on shooter Ethan Crumbley. She did not testify when prosecutors presented their case initially, but is being called as a rebuttal witness after the shooter's attorneys had a doctor who performed dozens of tests on the shooter testify.

She is expected to argue that the teen was not mentally ill.

Crumbley's attorney, Paulette Loftin, criticized Anacker and asked Rowe to exclude her testimony, along with the testimony of all the victims and witnesses of the shooting. Anacker interviewed the shooter in March 2022 but did not do any testing to determine his mental state, Loftin wrote. Rowe denied Loftin's request.

After her testimony, Judge Kwame Rowe will conclude the hearing and make his decision on whether the shooter should get life without parole for killing four of his classmates at Oxford High School in November 2021 and injuring six others and a teacher. If Rowe decides life without parole is not fair, he can sentence the shooter to a term of years. The range has to be 25 to 40 for the minimum sentence and a maximum of 60 years.

Rowe's decision will issued at a later date.

The shooter pleaded guilty to killing Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17. He also pleaded guilty to injuring six other students and a teacher, who was the only injured victim to testify during the shooter's hearing.

Friday's hearing follows several days of emotional testimony in late July in which several witnesses, including a teacher at Oxford High School who was injured, described the shooting and its aftermath. The shooter's defense team, meanwhile, has presented evidence that he struggled with depression and paranoid thoughts but did not receive help he said he needed from his parents.

The teen's parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are also charged in connection with the shooting. Both face four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The case is currently pending in the Michigan Supreme Court after the Crumbleys' attorneys appealed a district court judge's decision to have them stand trial in Oakland County Circuit Court.

kberg@detroitnews.com