I-75 modernization project in Oakland Co. to wrap lane, ramp restrictions by Labor Day weekend

Traffic lanes headed northbound on Interstate 75 will reduce to one lane beginning Saturday as I-75 modernization project in Oakland County is expected to begin wrapping up, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

Beginning 11 p.m. Saturday, I-75 will have one lane open from 9 Mile to 14 Mile roads until 3 p.m. Aug. 21., which will begin the process of opening the I-75 modernization project prior to Labor Day weekend, said MDOT officials on Friday, in a news release.

Crews are expected to return to repair the damaged pavement and barrier wall by 11 Mile Road caused by the Aug. 4 tanker crash. They will also close the eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75, along with the freeway interchanges at 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads, officials added.

"We want to remind drivers that 'open to traffic' differs from project completion," said I-75 modernization project manager Mark Dubay. "There is still work to accomplish, including repairing the section of pavement and barrier wall on the northbound lanes near 11 Mile Road that were damaged by the tanker crash on Aug. 4."

By Sept. 1, the following restrictions will be removed:

Lane closures on I-75 in each direction between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads,

12 Mile Road under I-75,

The southbound I-75 exit and entrance ramps at 12 Mile and 11 Mile roads, and

The southbound service drive from Gardenia Avenue to I-696, including the new two-way service drive north of Gardenia Avenue.

