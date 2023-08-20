'Challenging days': Four Oakland County deputies injured in 24 hours, sheriff says

Four Oakland County Sheriff's deputies have been injured in three unrelated incidents during the last 24 hours, Sheriff Mike Bouchard announced on Twitter Sunday morning.

Two deputies were parked behind a car that had previously been on fire when a truck struck their vehicles. Both deputies were hospitalized and are "lucky to be alive," Bouchard tweeted. "Challenging days."

The sheriff's office is still assessing all of the injuries related to the incident, according to the Tweet. It did not immediately respond to inquiries about the exact location and time of the accident.

Two other deputies have been injured in separate attacks in the Oakland County jail over the course of the last 24 hours, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to requests for more information on the attacks Sunday morning.

The recent spate of injuries follows a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another Oakland County Sheriff's deputy injured on Friday.

Two deputies found an unidentified male asleep in a car in Pontiac Friday morning. Deputies found a gun in the car and attempted to wake up and detain the man after removing the firearm from the vehicle.

The suspect put the car in gear and accelerated during the incident while one deputy was partially hanging out of the car.

The car crashed into the deputy's patrol car, a curb and a street sign and one of the officers fired a single shot, fatally wounding the man. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. One officer was injured during the incident.

hmackay@detroitnews.com