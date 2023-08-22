Livonia police arrest 4 in kidnapping of twin infants

Four people have been arrested and are expected to face charges in connection with the kidnapping Sunday of 14-day-old infants.

The abduction triggered an Amber Alert before the babies turned up the next day in Detroit unharmed, Livonia police announced Tuesday.

"The Livonia Police Department has made four arrests related to the kidnapping of Montana and Matthew Bridges, who were the subject of an Amber Alert on August 21, 2023," the brief Livonia statement said. "This case will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review."

During a press conference Monday, Livonia police Capt. Gregory Yon said the children's mother phoned police at 10:10 p.m. Sunday to report that her two children were missing from a Livonia motel. Police immediately issued an Amber Alert.

The boys were turned over at about 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct, Detroit police Chief James White said during the press briefing.

"We have the best outcome possible," White said. "The two kids have been recovered."

Yon said Monday it wasn't clear why the children had been taken. He said the boys' mother had left them with acquaintances at the motel and left for a period of time, but when she returned, she said the children and her friends were gone.

When issuing the alert Monday, police said the twins were in danger and that they believed the boys were only wearing diapers and had been with two unidentified women.

