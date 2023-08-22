Rochester Community Schools announces interim superintendent

Rochester Community Schools announced its interim superintendent on Tuesday as John Silveri, a former superintendent of two Metro Detroit districts who works as a consultant for the Michigan Leadership Institute.

Michelle Bueltel, president of the board of education, made the announcement via email, saying Silveri has vast experience in public education as a teacher, counselor, principal, human resources director and assistant superintendent.

Silveri, a resident of Rochester for 15 years, will begin as soon as all hiring tasks and processes are completed, Bueltel said. His former posts include five years as superintendent of Marysville Public Schools and nearly five years as superintendent of Waterford School District.

"Mr. Silveri is a distinguished educational leader who brings a wealth of experience and valuable qualities to this role," Bueltel said. "(He) is highly regarded and well respected in the field."

Silveri takes the helm of the district nearly three weeks after embattled Rochester Community Schools Superintendent Robert Shaner resigned from the post. Shaner, who led the district for more than a decade, had been on leave since March.

Parents first demanded the resignation of Shaner, several of his staff and the elected board of education starting in February 2022, after Shaner admitted under deposition that the district followed parents' social media posts; created dossiers on those critical of the district's decisions and who called for reopening of schools amid the pandemic; and then contacted their employers or alerted police in 2020 and 2021.

One of those parents was fired shortly after the district contacted her employer about a posting. She sued the district and received an $188,750 settlement.

Shaner said he went on medical leave because his board of education failed to protect him from "personal attacks" causing "intense emotional distress" by one of its trustees. Shaner hired legal counsel to review the conduct of the elected board and specifically that of Andrew Weaver, an outspoken trustee who began his term Jan. 1 and who the superintendent claims has no free speech protections.

Bueltel said she believed the appointment will allow the district to move forward, fully staffed, as it looks to the future with its strategic plan.

"It will also set our district up to have top candidates apply for the superintendent role when we are ready to proceed with a superintendent search," Bueltel said.

