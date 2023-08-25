Man drowns in Walled Lake swimming to pontoon boat to beat incoming storm

Walled Lake — Investigators Friday recovered from Walled Lake the body of a man who'd become separated from two friends as the trio swam back to their pontoon boat trying to beat the incoming storms that swept through southeast Michigan, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

Adam Milacki, 34, of Walled Lake was found in about 30 feet of water about 500 feet from the shore by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team, sheriff's officials said Friday in a statement.

"Milacki jumped off a pontoon boat and began swimming with two friends late Wednesday/early Thursday," the release said. "As threatening weather moved into the area, the two friends were able to make it back to their pontoon boat. The friends lost sight of Milacki and notified Walled Lake police who asked for help from (the Sheriff's Rescue Team).

The search for Milacki's body began at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday, and resumed hours later with the assistance of the Southeast Michigan Dive Group, a coalition of area law enforcement agencies and fire departments that include Genesee, Livingston, Macomb and Wayne counties, Van Buren Township, and the Michigan State Police. The consortium was created to respond to water emergencies.

"The search was made more difficult because the friends were unable to give divers an approximate location where they were swimming or where Milacki was last seen," sheriff's officials said. "The divers searched the lake all Thursday. Severe thunderstorms Thursday night complicated the effort. It resumed Friday morning and continued until approximately 7 p.m. when the body was located."

The incident remains under investigation, sheriff's officials said.

An autopsy is planned for Saturday by the Oakland County Medical Examiner.

