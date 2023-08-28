West Bloomfield urologist to stand trial for sexual assault of female patient

Bloomfield Hills — Prosecutors have enough evidence against a Metro Detroit urologist who worked with local hockey teams for him to stand trial in connection with the sexual assault of a female patient, a Bloomfield Hills judge ruled Monday.

The woman, who is the only of Dr. Zvi Levran's 11 charged victims who was not connected to him through hockey, had an appointment with Levran in West Bloomfield in August 2022 as a follow-up from a surgery she had with a different medical provider, said Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Rob VanWert.

She had strict instructions from her surgeon that she could not have anything inserted into her vagina for six weeks, and this appointment with Levran was during that time period, VanWert said. She had told Levran this, VanWert said, and he was aware of her restrictions.

Despite this, the woman said Levran inserted his finger into her vagina and anus with warning, discussion or her consent, VanWert said.

"When a doctor digitally penetrates a patient after the patient tells them not to, it's a sexual assault," VanWert said.

Bloomfield Hills' 48th District Court Judge Kimberly Small found Monday there was enough evidence for the two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against Levran in this case to stand trial in circuit court.

The woman said she felt "extremely violated" during the exam and said it caused her pain. She said she felt "just dirty and unclean, like there's something wrong with me."

Prior to the digital exam the woman said she had not consented to, she said Levran had asked her about masturbation and the size of the men she has had sex with, VanWert said.

Levran's attorney, Jonathan Jones, said Levran had not committed any crimes.

"This young lady has suffered an ungodly amount of medical trauma," Jones said. "Most all of it preceded this event and none of it involved my client."

He argued that the woman's symptoms — struggling to urinate and having a lot of pelvic pain — required treatment and that the digital exam was medically necessary.

"The fulcrum is not whether the patient wants the exam, but whether it's medically necessary or done for sexual purposes," Jones said.

Small said Monday that case law showed whether the act was done for sexual purposes was irrelevant for a first-degree sexual assault case.

"You don't conduct that type of exam without consent," Small said when Jones was arguing his case in July. "There are pages and pages of testimony about what kind of consent was necessary."

Two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct related to another woman were dismissed April 28, the first day of the preliminary exam. Assistant Prosecutor David Williams said the victim, also a woman, was not ready to testify.

"Testifying against an abuser is always difficult. That is particularly true for survivors of sexual assault. Some victims simply aren't ready to testify," Williams said. "When that happens, we have the option to dismiss those charges and reissue them if and when a victim is ready. I commend all of the victims who have already come forward, and I hope their courage gives other victims the strength to do the same."

Levran is also facing 22 third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Farmington Hills connected to the alleged sexual assaults of 10 former hockey players who went to the urologist for treatment. Levran had a reputation in youth hockey circles for being eccentric, but nearly all who testified said they trusted Levran and believed what he was doing was medically necessary, or they were too shocked to stop him.

Those charges were bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court to stand trial July 25.

Farmington District Court Judge James Brady said each situation had one common purpose: "to satisfy the sexual desire of the defendant."

Levran worked with several youth hockey teams, including the Farmington United Hockey team, St. Mary's Preparatory High School in West Bloomfield Township and Novi High School. He also provided free medical care to high schoolers across Michigan and taught power yoga.

Levran holds medical licenses in Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia. His Michigan license is temporarily suspended. In March, Levran voluntarily surrendered his Ohio license and signed an agreement to refrain from practicing medicine in Minnesota until the case is resolved. His Iowa license remains valid and his Georgia license lapsed in August 2020.

