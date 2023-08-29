Maryland teen charged with Oxford school shooting threat

A 17-year-old from Maryland faces criminal charges in his home state after allegedly making threats to shoot up Oxford High School, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The teen, whose name was not released, was arrested Thursday and charged in Maryland juvenile court with threats of mass harm, improper use of a telephone and other crimes, officials said.

According to a Oakland County Sheriff's office press release, no firearms were found in the suspect’s home, "and he had no means to carry out the threat," the release said.

“We will work to hold anyone, anywhere accountable for threats they make against our community,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “In this case, we partnered with the Maryland State Police to do just that. I thank our team for its swift work and thank the Maryland State Police for their partnership to run this down.”

Sheriff’s officials said they were alerted to the Maryland threat after receiving an OK2Say tip from the Michigan State Police. The OK2Say tip line allows students to report suspicious behavior.

The sheriff's release added: "Detectives do not believe the threats were prompted by the Nov. 30, 2021, fatal shooting at the high school in which four students were killed and six other students and a teacher were injured (allegedly) by Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time and a student at the school." Crumbley is awaiting sentencing for first-degree murder in Oakland County Circuit Court.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

X (formerly Twitter): @GeorgeHunter_DN