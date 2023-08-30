Guidepost report on Oxford High School shooting expected by Oct. 30.

Oxford ― A detailed independent report on the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School is expected on or before Oct. 30.

The report ― to be issued by Guidepost Solutions, an investigations, regulatory compliance, monitoring and security consulting firm ― is an examination of the events before, during and after the deadly shooting on Nov. 30, 2021 in which four students were killed. Seven others, including a teacher, were injured at the Oakland County school.

On Wednesday, Guidepost officials confirmed the update on the report's expected release. No date had been set previously.

The report is expected to present a full picture, including staff interactions with the student shooter and actions taken by school officials at Oxford Community Schools, Guidepost representatives have said.

Four students died in the 2021 shooting: Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Justin Shilling, 17; and Hana St. Juliana, 14.

In June, Andrew O'Connell, president of Guidepost Solutions, told the Oxford school board the company has reviewed thousands of documents, analyzed hours of video and spoken to dozens of witnesses. The firm also met with the Oakland County's prosecutor and sheriff for "additional information" earlier this summer.

In May, Guidepost released its first post-attack report on the district's school security and threat assessment practices. The 179-page report found that district threat assessment teams only inquired about access to firearms involving troubled students half of the time after the 2021 mass shooting at the high school.

Last November, two former board members alleged the district did not follow its own threat assessment policies to prevent school violence before the Nov. 30 mass shooting at its high school. Later that month, then-superintendent Kenneth Weaver resigned.

Some parents expressed frustration when the first Guidepost report was released that they were still waiting for the results of the more comprehensive investigation into the events of Nov. 30.

Ethan Crumbley, an Oxford student who was 15 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty in October to 24 criminal charges, including terrorism causing death and first-degree murder, in connection with the shooting.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for the teen without the chance of parole, but an Oakland County Circuit judge will determine if the teen could be eligible for parole. After a lengthy hearing on the issue earlier this month, Judge Kwame Rowe is expected to release a decision Sept. 29. The teen is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 8.

Guidepost, which helped develop the University of Michigan's response to sexual assault complaints, was originally hired by the board in May 2022. On Jan. 27, Guidepost announced it had endured "extraordinary" interference in its third-party investigation.

Officials declined to comment on the source of the interference, but their complaint came months after educators and administrators at Oxford Community Schools were advised not to participate in interviews with Guidepost's investigation.

