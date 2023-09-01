Rochester Community Schools board member resigns

Beleaguered Rochester Community Schools said it has a Board of Education vacancy after one of its members resigned.

Kristin Bull, the board's treasurer, submitted a letter of resignation, effective Wednesday, district officials announced.

"For nearly nine years, Kristin has been a dedicated public servant, volunteering as a Board member to put the needs of students first," Debi Fragomeni, deputy superintendent for teaching and learning, said in a statement Thursday. "During her tenure, the board ensured a balanced and equitable spending plan that supported high quality student programs, such as the addition of the district’s orchestra program. Bond and sinking fund programs were also overwhelmingly supported by the community to enhance safety and school security and provide long lasting districtwide improvements. We are truly grateful for Kristin’s leadership and service to our community."

In her letter, Bull said "it has been an honor and a privilege to serve this community in collaboration with the dedicated educators who show up every day for our kids."

She also said she hopes her successor "will bring to this role the energy, resolve and clear focus needed to continue to move RCS forward."

The news comes a little more than a week after the district said it named an interim superintendent following the resignation of embattled administrator Robert Shaner.

Shaner, who led the district for more than a decade, had been on leave since March and resigned from the post early last month.

Since February 2022, some parents in the district called for Shaner, several of his staff members and board members to resign after he admitted under deposition that the school system followed parents' social media posts and created dossiers on those critical of district decisions and those who called for re-opening schools during the pandemic. School officials also contacted those parents' employers or alerted police in 2020 and 2021.

District officials said the board is actively searching for someone to fill the vacancy.

Board members will appoint someone to the position who will serve through Dec. 31, 2024.

To apply for the post, candidates must fill out and submit an online application along with a resume at https://form.jotform.com/212024481285147.

They can also drop off a hard copy or mail to the Rochester Community School District Administration Building, 52585 Dequindre Road, Rochester, MI 48307. All packets should be addressed: "To the Attention of Michelle Bueltel, President, Board of Education of the Rochester Community School District."

