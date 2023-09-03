Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats in Royal Oak a true community festival

Royal Oak — The Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats festival in Royal Oak has a new look this year.

What's billed as the biggest summer festival in Oakland County celebrating art, music, food and community has an LED video wall that shows scenes from the festival to make it look a little like Times Square in New York City.

But to those who make a point to attend every year, Arts, Beats & Eats is still the community festival.

Andrea Maurer said she's been going to the festival as long as it's been in Royal Oak since she stays a block away.

"I love it," said Maurer, 64, adding that the live music is what keeps her coming back to the festival.

The festival has stages with music and dance acts, and Sunday afternoon's performances included a young boy tap dancing and a women's dance group.

Cheyenne Richardson of Madison Heights went to the festival with her partner.

"I grew up two miles east of Royal Oak, so it's just a very big cultural event for us around here," said Richardson, 27. She said she bought jewelry and food Sunday.

Sunday, the third day of the four-day Labor Day weekend festival, was hot and humid, but hundreds of people turned out.

Richardson cooled off in a coffee shop on Main Street and said she was going back to look at the art booths.

Keeping the door closed so customers could find relief from the heat helped Creative Arts Studio on West 4th Street.

"We've definitely been getting some traffic in," said Sienna Rianne, who works at the studio. She saw upwards of 40 guests Saturday and Sunday who were coming in to craft pottery and other works of art.

Sunday was Family Days at the festival, and Corewell Health gave free admission, parking, lunch and carnival rides to children with autism and their families, according to a news release, and was open for those families an hour before the event opened to the general public. “By partnering with Arts, Beats & Eats, we aim to encourage a vibrant and active lifestyle that aligns with our mission of encouraging people to live their healthiest lives possible,said Corewell Health’s Dr. Dan Carey at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, in a press release. Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats end Monday. Festival hours ar 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 before 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m.

