Southfield Public Schools to be closed Tuesday due to increased heat

Southfield ― Southfield Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to increased heat.

In a message Sunday on its Facebook page, the district said all buildings would be closed and all after school activities would be canceled.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could hit a high of 92 on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to be hot and humid until a weather system moves in the middle of the week, according to the agency.

Southfield Public Schools said school will resume Wednesday.