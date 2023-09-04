Troy man riding bicycle on I-696 arrested, found with 2 large butcher knives

The Detroit News

A 66-year-old Troy man riding a bicycle on Interstate 696 near I-75 in Royal Oak while carrying a large black rod now faces possible charges after refusing to comply with troopers' orders and being found with two butcher knives, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers were called around 8 p.m. Sunday after getting reports of a man on a bicycle on the Campbell Road ramp to eastbound I-696.

When a trooper arrived, she found the man carrying what appeared to be a black metal rod. She called for backup when the suspect didn't follow her requests, started to move toward her and "at one point raised the metal rod above his head in a threatening manner," according to MSP on Twitter.

A second trooper tried to de-escalate the situation and eventually was able to take the black rod out of the suspect's hand. A search later found two large butcher knives, including one in the man's waistband and one in his coat pocket, along with pepper spray.

The suspect is now being held at Oakland County Jail pending possible charges.