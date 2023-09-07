2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Auburn Hills, police say

Two people died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide, the Auburn Hills Police Department reported.

At around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Baldwin Road on reports of a shooting, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man both dead in the driveway of the home with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the investigation.

The woman was an Auburn Hills resident and the man lived in Clarkston, police said.

Following a preliminary investigation, authorities said the shooting was "an isolated domestic homicide and suicide incident."

"This is an incredibly tragic outcome of a domestic situation," officials wrote. "The Auburn Hills Police Department sends our condolences to the involved families. Out of respect for the families, the names of the deceased persons will not be released at this time."

Police said the shooting was contained to the residence and did not involve any other people.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at (248) 370-9460.