Bloomfield elementary schools on heightened alert after attempted abduction

The Detroit News

Bloomfield Township ― All elementary schools in Bloomfield Hills Schools had an increased police presence Friday after a man tried to lure a student into a car.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. at Way Elementary School on West Long Lake Road, said the Oakland County district in an email sent to parents. A man approached a student on school property, promising to give the child candy once they arrived at the man’s home.

The stranger is described as white, thin, between the ages of 30 and 40, and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department requested that anyone who had a vehicle or other electronic recording of the area around that time to review it and contact police if they see something suspicious.

Officials said it’s important for parents to speak with their children about stranger danger and being vigilant about knowing your surroundings. If something seems wrong, they should contact a trusted adult and calling 911 if someone approaches them.

The police said they applauded the student for being diligent of their surroundings, notifying a trusted adult, and explaining the situation clearly to their parents, school administration, and police partners.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate the incident.