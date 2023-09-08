Crews work to extinguish blaze at Oakland Township home

Fire crews from multiple agencies across Oakland County are working to extinguish a house fire that started early Thursday in Oakland Township, officials said.

An official with the township fire department confirmed firefighters remained on the scene at noon battling the blaze on Freer Street near Orion and Snell roads.

Lt. Keith Young of the Troy Fire Department said his agency received calls at least an hour into the incident around 7 a.m. for a "third alarm" upgrade, or a request for more assistance to battle the flames.

"If a city needs more resources, they can upgrade to a second or third alarm and that will essentially bring more apparatus and more personnel to the scene," Young told The Detroit News Thursday afternoon.

Besides Troy, crews from Rochester Hills, Rochester City and Auburn Hills were among the many agencies assisting with combating the flames, Young said.

Details on whether the home was occupied were not immediately available.

