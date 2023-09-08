Man accused of running over woman with car, strangling her in Royal Oak Twp. arrested

A man accused of running over his ex-girlfriend with a car this week in Royal Oak Township has been arrested, police said.

Michigan State Police said they were called at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a domestic assault in the area of Wyoming and Cloverdale avenues.

Troopers arrived and found the victim. She told them a 25-year-old man with whom she has a child ran over her with his vehicle while she was on a walk, according to authorities.

She also told them the man exited his vehicle and strangled her until she lost consciousness. Her attacker then fled after the attack.

Officials said the woman suffered minor injuries.

On Thursday, state police located and arrested the suspect. He was taken to jail to await charges.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and their findings will be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

